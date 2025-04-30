In Poland, citizens will be given instructions on how to act during the war

The brochure will be available in the mailbox or in electronic form

Cezary Tomczyk (Photo: x.com/CTomczyk)

In the fall, Polish residents will be given a "Security Manual" with instructions in case of a military conflict or other threat. This was reported to by in an interview with Polsat News by Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland.

According to him, Poland will follow the example of Sweden and Finland, as there is too little information on how to behave in a dangerous situation. The Poles will receive a kind of brochure that will cover not only military threats, but also threats in general, such as floods.

Tomchyk explained that society has "lost the ability to recognize" whether a siren call is a threat, a challenge or the anniversary of a national holiday.

The deputy minister said that the manual will be delivered to mailboxes and will also be available in electronic form. The distribution will be covered in the media.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Administration, National Defense, and the Center for State Security have been working on the creation of this guide. It is noted that the brochure will include, among other things, information on how to survive in a crisis for 72 hours.

on April 28, the head of the Polish Interior Ministry and Administration, Tomasz Siemoniak, reported that the "Security Manual" was ready and would soon be submitted for discussion.