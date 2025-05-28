In the Baltic Sea, a Russian destroyer chased a German frigate

The incident occurred on the eve of the start of NATO military naval exercises

Frigate "Bavaria" (Photo: Bundeswehr)

The Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov pursued the German frigate Bavaria on its way to the German port of Rostock in the Baltic Sea. The German government has said it needs to strengthen port security against the Russian threat, Bild and Kieler Nachrichten reported.

It is noted that the frigate Bavaria participated in exercises with other NATO units in the North Atlantic along with the submarine U 33.

After completing the training, he headed to the port of Rostock to take part in NATO's next major naval exercise, Baltic Operations 2025 (Baltops), scheduled to start on June 3.

On this path, the Russian destroyer "Vice Admiral Kulakov" began to follow him, escorting the frigate to Rostock.

This incident caused concern in the German government.

"We must protect our ports from growing Russian threats as quickly as possible, in particular by protecting infrastructure, increasing investment in cybersecurity and converting bridges for tanks," Christoph Ploss, the German Federal Government's maritime communications coordinator, told Bild.

As reported by Kieler Nachrichten, this year NATO units must prepare for direct contact with Russian ships during the Baltops exercises, as Russia unexpectedly announced the start of large-scale naval exercises in the Baltic Sea.

"In recent years, NATO has conducted Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea in June, and the Russian Navy in July. This may change this year," Sebastian Bruns, head of the Maritime Strategy and Security Department at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, told the publication.

According to a statement from the Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad, units of the Russian Baltic Fleet, supported by the country's Aerospace Forces and the Northern Fleet, are to conduct emergency response exercises. Russia plans to send 20 warships, 3,000 soldiers, and 25 aircraft and helicopters to the maneuvers.