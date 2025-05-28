In the Baltic Sea, a Russian destroyer chased a German frigate
The Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov pursued the German frigate Bavaria on its way to the German port of Rostock in the Baltic Sea. The German government has said it needs to strengthen port security against the Russian threat, Bild and Kieler Nachrichten reported.
It is noted that the frigate Bavaria participated in exercises with other NATO units in the North Atlantic along with the submarine U 33.
After completing the training, he headed to the port of Rostock to take part in NATO's next major naval exercise, Baltic Operations 2025 (Baltops), scheduled to start on June 3.
On this path, the Russian destroyer "Vice Admiral Kulakov" began to follow him, escorting the frigate to Rostock.
This incident caused concern in the German government.
"We must protect our ports from growing Russian threats as quickly as possible, in particular by protecting infrastructure, increasing investment in cybersecurity and converting bridges for tanks," Christoph Ploss, the German Federal Government's maritime communications coordinator, told Bild.
As reported by Kieler Nachrichten, this year NATO units must prepare for direct contact with Russian ships during the Baltops exercises, as Russia unexpectedly announced the start of large-scale naval exercises in the Baltic Sea.
"In recent years, NATO has conducted Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea in June, and the Russian Navy in July. This may change this year," Sebastian Bruns, head of the Maritime Strategy and Security Department at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, told the publication.
According to a statement from the Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad, units of the Russian Baltic Fleet, supported by the country's Aerospace Forces and the Northern Fleet, are to conduct emergency response exercises. Russia plans to send 20 warships, 3,000 soldiers, and 25 aircraft and helicopters to the maneuvers.
- On March 20, 2025, the President of Lithuania said that the country is preparing for a possible Russian attack on NATO by 2030.
- On May 8, it was reported that the Netherlands was preparing for a Russian attack a year after the end of the war against Ukraine.
- On May 19, the Polish ambassador to Ukraine stated that the prospect of a Russian attack on NATO depends on whether Ukraine wins the war.
- The NYT reported that Russia is strengthening its military infrastructure near the border with Finland. NATO believes that Moscow could attack the country in five years.
- On May 22, it was reported that Finland expects a Russian attack three to five years after the end of the war in Ukraine.