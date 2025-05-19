Polish Ambassador: Prospect of Russian attack on NATO depends on whether Ukraine wins the war
The likelihood of a Russian attack on NATO countries will depend on how the full-scale war in Ukraine ends. But the Alliance is ready for a possible invasion, Piotr Lukasiewicz, Poland's charge d'affaires in Ukraine, told in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.
"A weakened, defeated Russia means that the prospect of such a stupid decision – another war that will completely destroy Russia – is very much dependent on the outcome of this war. And again, I am almost certain that this war will end with Russia's defeat, not its strengthening," he said .
The Chargé d'Affaires noted that NATO countries, including Poland, are currently defending themselves against hybrid attacks. According to him, Poland's eastern border with Belarus is under constant pressure from Minsk and Moscow.
Lukasiewicz noted that Poland is watching "all sorts of crazy players" on the world stage and is ready for different scenarios. He also said that the country spends almost 5% of its GDP on the development of its military sector and is committed to the defense of NATO territory.
"A short message to the Kremlin: don't even try! NATO is a stable, powerful, sane and very committed alliance. Not a single centimeter of NATO territory will be subject to military invasion," he emphasized .
- on May 8, it was reported that the Netherlands is preparing for a Russian attack a year after the end of the war against Ukraine.
- On May 16, Poland's ruling party reported a cyberattack on the website on the eve of the presidential election. And on May 18, the GUR reported that Russia is interfering in the Polish elections, by creating clones of real media.
- On May 17, the Polish Foreign Minister said that NATO will become stronger by 2030, and Russia will have a "terrible hangover".