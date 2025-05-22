In Ukraine, the number of civilian casualties increased by 57% – HRW

The increase in the number of victims was a result of the intensification of indiscriminate attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities

Illustrative photo: Human Rights Watch

Since January 2025, more civilians have been killed and injured in Russian strikes in Ukraine than during the same period in 2024. Russia is committing war crimes by carrying out indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on civilians, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

Between January and April, the number of civilian casualties and injuries increased by 57% compared to the same period in 2024.

Human rights activists reported that the increase in the number of victims was a result of the intensification of indiscriminate attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities.

"Russian attacks are killing and wounding more civilians, including women and children, than ever before, even as world leaders involved in the talks express horror at the rising death toll. Negotiators must demand an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," said Belkis Wille, Deputy Director of Crisis, Conflict and Arms at Human Rights Watch.

The human rights organization analyzed the circumstances of four Russian strikes on Ukraine that took place between February 1 and April 4, 2025, which killed at least 47 and injured more than 180 civilians.

Human Rights Watch considers these attacks unlawful because they violated, at a minimum, the international legal prohibition on indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.

"Russian military personnel did not distinguish between civilian and military targets and failed to avoid disproportionately high civilian casualties, which are expected against the expected military advantage. Whether carried out intentionally or recklessly, such attacks constitute war crimes under international law," the organization said.