India did not cut Russian oil purchases as Trump wants – Reuters

Media interlocutors in the industry said that India has not informed its refineries of any requests to reduce oil imports from Russia

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

Indian sources speaking to Reuters denied data that the country had halved its purchases of Russian oil amid pressure from US president Donald Trump on India and other countries to do so.

Russian oil is the main irritant for the US president in the ongoing trade talks with India – half of the 50% of Trump's duties on Indian goods is a response to such purchases. The U.S. administration notes that Moscow is using oil revenues to finance its war against Ukraine.

on October 16, an unnamed White House official tells Reuters that talks with the Indian delegation in Washington this week were productive and that the country's refineries have already cut Russian oil imports by 50%.

However, the next day, media interlocutors in the Indian industry said that New Delhi had not informed refineries of any requests to reduce oil imports from Russia.

These companies have already placed orders for deliveries in November, including some cargoes that are due to arrive in December, so any reduction may be visible in the import figures for the first and second months of winter, the interlocutors noted.

According to Kpler, a specialized company, Russian oil imports to India are expected to increase by about 20% to 1.9 million barrels per day in October, as Moscow increases exports after Ukrainian drones hit its refinery.

The Indian Ministry of Petroleum and the country's refineries that buy this energy carrier from Russia did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.