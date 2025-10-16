On the night of October 16, the Defense Forces attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery

Saratov Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Saratov Oil Refinery, which is one of the oldest in Russia.

The occupiers' facility came under attack on the night of October 16. The damage to was carried out by Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At night, Russians complained about explosions and a fire in Saratov. Locals assumed that the explosion was in the area of the oil refinery.

The Saratov refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining amounted to 4.8 million tons.

The company is a part of the Rosneft oil company and is involved in meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of the aggressor state.

The military reminded that the SFO hit this facility exactly one month ago, on September 16.