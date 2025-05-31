India for the first time admitted the loss of fighter jets in the war with Pakistan, but did not give the exact number

Military Commander Chauhan said that the country's Armed Forces were able to work on the mistakes

Indian military aircraft (Illustrative photo: JAGADEESH NV / EPA)

India has confirmed for the first time that it lost fighter jets during the war with Pakistan, but did not disclose the exact number, Indian Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"What is important is that, not the jet being down, but why they were being down," the military man said.

Chauhan called Pakistan's claim that it had shot down six Indian military aircraft "absolutely incorrect," but declined to specify how many planes India had lost.

"Why they were down, what mistakes were made — that are important. Numbers are not important," the military commander said.

According to him, the Indian Armed Forces were able to understand the tactical mistake they had made and correct it, and two days later the country again took all its aircraft into the air to carry out long-range strikes.

In fact, this is the most direct comment from India on the fate of its fighter jets during the conflict with Pakistan.

On May 7, the first day of the war, Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif announced that his country had managed to destroy Indian fighter jets.

Initially, Islamabad claimed that it had managed to shoot down five aircraft, later this number increased to six. The Pakistani side claimed that among the destroyed fighters were French-made Rafales.