Despite ceasefire, India will not restore water supply to Pakistan
Pakistan will not receive water from rivers to which India has rights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Reuters reports .
Speaking at a public event in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan, Modi said New Delhi was continuing its measures against Pakistan.
In particular, it upholds the decision to suspend the river water sharing agreement, through which Pakistani farmers received water from three Indian rivers.
"Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. Pakistan's army will pay, Pakistan's economy will pay," Modi said.
As the agency noted, at the same time, the countries are largely adhering to the ceasefire they reached on May 10.
- The aggravation of relations between Pakistan and India occurred after an attack on a group of tourists in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 people.
- India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures .
- Pakistan's defense minister denied the country's involvement in the attack in Kashmir on April 22 and called for an international investigation into the attack .
- India attacked Pakistan on the evening of May 6 as part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan responded with a missile strike.
- On May 10, Trump announced that, through his country's mediation, India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire. This was later confirmed in New Delhi and Islamabad.