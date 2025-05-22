Despite ceasefire, India will not restore water supply to Pakistan

India does not consider the conflict with Pakistan to be over

Narendra Modi (Photo: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA)

Pakistan will not receive water from rivers to which India has rights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Reuters reports .

Speaking at a public event in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan, Modi said New Delhi was continuing its measures against Pakistan.

In particular, it upholds the decision to suspend the river water sharing agreement, through which Pakistani farmers received water from three Indian rivers.

"Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. Pakistan's army will pay, Pakistan's economy will pay," Modi said.

As the agency noted, at the same time, the countries are largely adhering to the ceasefire they reached on May 10.