Injuries, fractures, lung damage. Cause of death of Dniprorudnyi mayor in Russian captivity announced

Yevgeny Matveyev died in September 2014 in Detention Center No. 3 in the Perm Territory of Russia, the OGP said

Yevhen Matveev (Photo: Dniprorudne City Council)

The mayor of the temporarily occupied Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yevhen Matveev, died in Russian captivity from numerous injuries and traumas. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request LIGA.net.

"Death resulted from a closed blunt force trauma to the torso with multiple rib fractures, damage to the lungs and pleural sheets," the OGP response to the question about the cause of death reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, the mayor of Dniprorudne died on September 7, 2024, in the pre-trial detention center No. 3 in the city of Kizel, Perm Territory, Russia.

The prosecutor's office added that no one has been served with a notice of suspicion in the proceedings. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine.

BACKGROUND Matveev was re-elected several times as mayor of Dniprorudne in Vasylivskyi district. With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the official was constantly at work and organized everything necessary for the life of the townspeople and defense. In March 2022, the occupiers abducted Matveev at a checkpoint. His fate was unknown for a long time. At the end of 2024, it became known that the body of the mayor of Dniprorudne was returned to Ukraine as part of the repatriation program. He was buried in Bucha, Kyiv region.

On December 4, 2024, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said that Matveev's body was returned to Ukraine.

Slidstv.info, citing two soldiers released from Russian captivity, wrote that Matveev was beaten to death during his transfer to SIZO No. 3 in the city of Kizel.