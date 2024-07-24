Intelligence "hacks" Russia's banking system: Sberbank, Raiffeisen, Alfa Bank down – source

From the morning of July 23, a massive cyber attack by Ukrainian military intelligence specialists on Russia's banking system began

DIU Illustrative image (Photo: DIU)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense "hacked" the banking system of Russia, as a result of which Sberbank, Raiffeisen, VTB, Alfa Bank and others are down, a source of LIGA.net reported.

The interlocutor said that from the morning of July 23, a massive cyber attack by specialists of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence on the banking system of Russia began.

As a result of the attack, the work of payment systems, mobile applications of banks, personal accounts, payment systems for services in public transport, etc., stopped or was significantly complicated.

Interruptions in the work of the main mobile operators and Internet providers of Russia are also observed, the source noted.

Users throughout Russia complain that they cannot use the online services of Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Raiffeisen Bank, VTB Bank, RSKhB Bank, Gazprombank, T-Bank, and iBank online banking, he said.

In particular, due to the DIU attack, the operation of the national payment systems: the SBP Fast Payment System and the NSPK National Payment Card System was blocked or significantly disrupted.

Also, Russian users on social networks complain en masse about the impossibility of using mobile communications or mobile Internet from Beeline, Megafon, Tele2 and Rostelecom.

Russia has already admitted that the massive failure of online services is the result of an attack by "politically motivated hackers", and Ukrainian intelligence notes that the attack is still ongoing and far from over.

On July 18, sea and air drones of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine hit the Russian coast guard base on Lake Donuzlav.

On July 22, the military intelligence attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: as a result, a fire broke out at the facility.