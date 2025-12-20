LIGA.net's interlocutor in the HUR provided photos of the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline with devices similar to explosives

Illustrative photo: HUR

On December 19, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline broke down in the Volgograd region of Russia. The Russians once again claimed that the ground was allegedly sinking, but the LIGA.net's interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) provided a photo with devices that looked like explosives attached to a pipe.

"According to the traditional Russian version, a multi-kilometer-long Soviet pipe that had been transporting gas from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan for years failed to withstand the force of gravity. Especially not far from the village of Romanovka in the Olkhov district of Volgograd region. The real reason for the sudden geological incident can be seen in the exclusive photos obtained by our special correspondents," the interlocutor said.

According to him, a few hours after the incident, emergency and special services vehicles were massed at the accident site.

"The Central Asia-Center gas pipeline is a key element of the system through which Russia has been importing up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year for years. After 2022, despite loud statements about "energy independence," Moscow used this pipe in reverse circuits and even bought gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to patch up local deficits," LIGA.net's interlocutor emphasized.

According to him, gas transportation via this route has been suspended for an indefinite period.

He also hinted at the continuation of such "geological processes," especially "near the facilities that finance the war against Ukraine."

