Intelligence: Threat of sabotage by Russia has increased in the Netherlands

Police of the Netherlands (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

The number of digital attacks from Russia aimed at undermining the stability of society and creating a sense of anxiety has increased in the Netherlands. This is stated in a new joint report by the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), Military Intelligence (MIVD) and the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV), transmits NOS.

The head of the Netherlands' General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), Erik Ackerbom, called the Netherlands a "potential target" for sabotage and espionage.

Read also Sprout. How Russian intelligence services are undermining Europe

"After all, there are many communication cables in the North Sea, and damage to them can have serious consequences, as can sabotage of power supply or infrastructure. Digital sabotage can lead to temporary unavailability of electricity, the Internet, payment systems, or clean drinking water," the report says.

The report also notes that states such as China and Iran continue to actively spy on Dutch technology.

Amid declining U.S. support and rising international tensions, national services are calling for stronger cyber defense and crisis preparedness.

The three services record specific signs of Russian subversive activity. In particular, pro-Russian actors are trying to slow down the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

Intelligence services believe that espionage by Russia, Iran and China, as well as sabotage linked to Russia, could increase the sense of anxiety and insecurity in the Netherlands.