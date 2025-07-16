Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigations conducted searches in the apartment of the deceased pilot "Jus"

The State Bureau of Investigations emphasized that on July 11, four searches were conducted in places where "Juice" lived or temporarily stayed.

Andriy (Dzhus) Pilschyshkov (Photo: personal archive)

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations conducted searches in the apartment of Hero of Ukraine, pilot Andriy "Jus" Pylshchykov. This... LIGA.net confirmed by a source in the State Bureau of Investigations.

According to the source, the State Bureau of Investigations is investigating a criminal case involving fraud and a serviceman's evasion of military service.

"A number of procedural actions were carried out within the framework of this proceeding," the State Bureau of Investigations said.

In particular, on July 11, four searches were conducted in places where the suspect lived or temporarily stayed.

One of these places was an apartment in Kharkiv, where the serviceman lived practically until the moment he was charged with suspicion – until the morning of July 10.

According to "Suspilne," "Juice's" mother, Liliya Averyanova, said that investigators came to "Juice's" apartment in Kharkiv on July 11th to conduct a search. She noted that she was in Kyiv at the time the investigators arrived at her residence.

"This is the apartment where the child (Andriy Pilschyshyn, – ed.) grew up from birth to becoming a professional pilot, you have to enter there with your hat off. They (investigators, – ed.) just call me and tell me that we are going to break down your door because we are looking for a criminal here, literally. They told me to come," said Jusz's mother.

She explained that Aver'yanova's neighbor had the keys to her apartment in Kharkiv, and she was the one who opened the door.

"This is an old building. This apartment was not damaged by the fascists during that war. It was not invaded by occupiers or looters. But the investigative team had an illegal permit to enter this apartment," said Liliia Averyanova.

The woman was interested in ensuring that her Kharkiv apartment wasn't empty and that someone was looking after it. That's why acquaintances who needed to stay overnight in the city often stayed there. For the same reason, there was also... Vitaliy Shabunin.

According to her, the representatives of the investigative team were from different cities of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava.