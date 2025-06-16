Iran Considers Withdrawal from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

The exit plan consists of three points, said the representative of the people of Tehran

Esmail Bahai (Photo: x.com/IRIMFA_SPOX)

Iran is allegedly considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country Esmail Baghai.

According to him, the parliament is already preparing a relevant bill. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Tehran continues to oppose the development of weapons of mass destruction.

Mehdi Kuchakzadeh, a representative of the people of Tehran in the Parliament, told in an interview with EcoIran that a plan for withdrawal from the NPT has already been prepared and consists of three points.

However, the head of the Center for Communications and Cultural Affairs of Iran, Iman Shamsai , noted, that the Islamic Consultative Assembly has not yet given the go-ahead to withdraw from the NPT. Thus, he denied rumors that the decision had already been made.