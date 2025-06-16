Iran says it does not seek nuclear weapons, but has the right to research

According to Pezeshkian, Iran does not seek power, force or intimidation

Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo: x.com/drpezeshkian)

Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons, but intends to defend its right to nuclear energy and research. This was stated by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian, reports IRIB.

"We have the right to use nuclear energy and conduct nuclear research for the benefit of society. No one has the right to take this right away from us," he said.

According to the Iranian president, if the country did not have missiles, Israel could "easily hit any point it wanted at any time." Therefore, scientists "defend Iran" and the country allegedly does not seek power, force or intimidation.

At the same time, Pezeshkian said that the United States is allegedly responsible for Israel's aggressive actions and accused Washington of violating international law.