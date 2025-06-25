Iran executes three men for spying for Israel

Illustrative photo (Photo: EPA)

Iran on June 25 executed three men found guilty of collaborating with Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the judicial news agency Mizan reported .

The agency said the names of those executed were Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasool Ahmad Rasool. The men were also accused of smuggling equipment that was allegedly used in the murder of an unnamed man. No details were given about the murder.

"They were arrested and tried for collaborating in favor of the Zionist regime. The sentence was carried out this morning, they were hanged," the report said.

The executions took place in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey.

In total, Iran has arrested more than 700 people accused of having ties to Israel since the start of the Israeli strikes on June 13, The Times of Israel reported .