Iran says it will rebuild nuclear facilities "with more force". Trump warns he will strike again

Masoud Pezeshkian at Iran's nuclear facility in Tehran on November 1, 2025 (Photo: EPA)

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said that the country will rebuild its nuclear facilities "with greater strength," adding that Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons. The politician's words were reported by Reuters via Iranian state media.

"Destroying buildings and factories will not create a problem for us, we will rebuild and with greater strength," Pezeshkian said.

He made his comments during a visit to the country's Atomic Energy Organization, during which he met with senior executives of the Iranian nuclear industry.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump warned that he would order new attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities if it tries to restore the work of the facilities that the United States bombed in June.

That month, the United States struck on Iran's nuclear capabilities, which, according to Washington, were part of a program aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Tehran claims that its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian use.

"It's all intended for solving the problems of the people, for disease, for the health of the people," the president said.

