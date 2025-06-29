Trump said that Iran didn't have time to hide the uranium before the American strikes

The US President claims that the Iranians were not moving uranium, but were saving themselves

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian regime did not manage to move enriched uranium before the American strikes on the night of June 22. The politician spoke about this in an interview with Fox News.

Trump denied reports that Iran might have moved enriched uranium from its underground nuclear facilities: "First of all, it's very difficult to do. It's very dangerous."

The American president noted that the United States did not warn Iran about the attack, stating that Tehran did not know about the strikes until they occurred.

"And nobody thought we would go after this facility, because everyone said it was impenetrable," Trump added, likely referring to the underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordo, built into a mountain.

The US President also denied information that the Iranians might have transferred about 400 kilograms of enriched uranium before the American attack.

"They weren't moving anything. You know, they were moving themselves. They were all trying to get out," Trump replied.