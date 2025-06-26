Trump said that CNN and NYT journalists could be fired for "lying" about US strikes on Iran.

The American president believes that some Western media outlets are "making up fake news" regarding the US strike on Iran.

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that reporters from CNN and The New York Times could be fired for "fake" publications about Iran's nuclear facilities. He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"Rumor has it that the failing New York Times and fake news CNN will fire the reporters who fabricated fake stories about Iranian nuclear sites, because they got it all wrong. Let's see what happens next?" Trump wrote.