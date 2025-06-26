Trump said that CNN and NYT journalists could be fired for "lying" about US strikes on Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that reporters from CNN and The New York Times could be fired for "fake" publications about Iran's nuclear facilities. He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
"Rumor has it that the failing New York Times and fake news CNN will fire the reporters who fabricated fake stories about Iranian nuclear sites, because they got it all wrong. Let's see what happens next?" Trump wrote.
"Fake News should fire everyone involved in this witch hunt and apologize to our great warriors and everyone else!", Trump wrote later.
Against this backdrop, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated during a briefing on June 26 that Trump had led "the most complex and secretive military operation in history," which ended in "overwhelming success."
During the press conference, the minister called the information in publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC "fake news."
According to Hegset, the US strikes on the Fordo plant in Iran destroyed critical infrastructure at the facility and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable.
"Did any of these quotes make it into the New York Times or the Washington Post? MSNBC? CNN? Any of these quotes?" the defense secretary said.On the night of June 22, the US attacked the nuclear facilities of Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to Fox News, 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six bunker-buster bombs may have been used for this purpose .On June 24, Trump stated that it would have been an honor for him to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and potential, and then stop the war.However, US intelligence believes that the strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program , CNN reports.On June 25, Trump criticized Western media for "downplaying" the success of his attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.