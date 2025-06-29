The head of the IAEA believes that Iran could resume uranium enrichment in a few months

Rafael Grossi (Photo: Max Slovencik/EPA)

Iran may need several months to resume uranium enrichment, despite the strikes by the United States and Israel. This was reported in an interview with CBS News by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

"The capacity they have, it exists. They could have, you know, within a few months, I would say, several cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium," Grossi said.