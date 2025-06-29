The head of the IAEA believes that Iran could resume uranium enrichment in a few months
Rafael Grossi (Photo: Max Slovencik/EPA)

Iran may need several months to resume uranium enrichment, despite the strikes by the United States and Israel. This was reported in an interview with CBS News by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

"The capacity they have, it exists. They could have, you know, within a few months, I would say, several cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium," Grossi said.

He added that "it cannot be said that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there."

"Firstly, as I and, I believe, the intelligence services are doing, we are not making any military assessments there, but, given the logic of our conversation, it is clear that serious damage has been done, but it is not total damage," the IAEA chief emphasized.

Secondly, according to Grossi, Tehran has industrial and technological capabilities.

"So, if they want to, they can start doing it again. This is again – and, sorry, for the fourth time, we must return to the negotiating table and find a technically sound solution to this," he said.

