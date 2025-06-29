The head of the IAEA believes that Iran could resume uranium enrichment in a few months
Iran may need several months to resume uranium enrichment, despite the strikes by the United States and Israel. This was reported in an interview with CBS News by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.
"The capacity they have, it exists. They could have, you know, within a few months, I would say, several cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium," Grossi said.
He added that "it cannot be said that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there."
"Firstly, as I and, I believe, the intelligence services are doing, we are not making any military assessments there, but, given the logic of our conversation, it is clear that serious damage has been done, but it is not total damage," the IAEA chief emphasized.
Secondly, according to Grossi, Tehran has industrial and technological capabilities.
"So, if they want to, they can start doing it again. This is again – and, sorry, for the fourth time, we must return to the negotiating table and find a technically sound solution to this," he said.
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion. The IDF launched a "preemptive strike" against Iranian nuclear facilities to prevent Tehran from acquiring weapons of mass destruction.
- On the night of June 22, the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities. According to Fox News, 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six bunker-busting bombs may have been used for this purpose.
- On June 24, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran after 11 days of Operation Rising Lion, aimed at destroying the country's nuclear potential.
- The Israeli military claims that during the operation, they struck more than 900 targets in Iran.