Israel reports on the results of Operation "Rising Lion"

Iran (Illustrative photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

The Israeli military claims to have struck more than 900 targets in Iran during Operation Rising Lion. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the country's military, the operation killed 11 Iranian nuclear scientists and 30 high-ranking security officials, including three commanders.

In total, the operation hit more than 900 targets, destroying 200 missile launchers, which, according to the IDF, accounted for half of all Iranian launchers.

The strikes also destroyed aircraft and missile production facilities, "thereby preventing the production of thousands of additional missiles," the statement said.