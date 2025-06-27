Israel reports on the results of Operation "Rising Lion"
The Israeli military claims to have struck more than 900 targets in Iran during Operation Rising Lion. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
According to the country's military, the operation killed 11 Iranian nuclear scientists and 30 high-ranking security officials, including three commanders.
In total, the operation hit more than 900 targets, destroying 200 missile launchers, which, according to the IDF, accounted for half of all Iranian launchers.
The strikes also destroyed aircraft and missile production facilities, "thereby preventing the production of thousands of additional missiles," the statement said.
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion. IDF launched a "preemptive strike" against Iran's nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from obtaining weapons of mass destruction.
- On June 20, it was reported that more than 50 Israeli fighter jets had struck Iran's nuclear facilities.
- On June 24, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran after 11 days of Operation "Exodus Lion" aimed at destroying the country's nuclear capabilities.