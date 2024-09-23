Iran's president: We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory

Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has not supplied ballistic missiles to Russia

Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that his country has allegedly never approved Russia's aggression against Ukraine, making this statement to reporters while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to The Guardian.

"We are willing to sit down with the Europeans and the Americans to have a dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory," Pezeshkian said.

He also reiterated that Iran has not supplied ballistic missiles to Russia during his presidency.

On September 16, Pezeshkian stated that his government had not provided any weapons to Russia since he took office in August.

