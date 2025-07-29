Irpin City Council terminated the powers of Mayor Markushin ahead of schedule

Oleksandr Markushyn (in the middle) at a court hearing in January (Photo: Suspilne)

The Irpin City Council voted to express no confidence in and prematurely terminate the powers of the city mayor, Oleksandr Markushin. This was announced... reports "Suspilne" (meaning "Public" or "Public Service")

The city council considered the termination of the powers of the current mayor of Irpen and the appointment of an acting mayor at an extraordinary session.

In project The decision regarding Markushin states that it is being made "in connection with numerous violations of the Constitution of Ukraine, laws of Ukraine, rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as failure to exercise the powers granted."

The city council secretary, Angela Makeyeva, has been appointed to perform the duties of mayor until the re-elections.

Markushin called the city council's decision "occupation of Irpen" and "overthrow of the constitutional order".

"Another city has been occupied in Ukraine – the hero city of Irpen. At a time when we need to build defense lines in the Kyiv region, the land grabber and developer Karplyuk is buying off council members and using them to overthrow the constitutional order, ordering them to vote no confidence in the legitimate mayor of Irpen," – wrote He is on Telegram.

He added that the National Police did not allow representatives of the community into the session hall.