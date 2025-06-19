Israel has a plan B in case Trump refuses help with Iran – Axios

A bombing strike on the nuclear facility in Fordow could replace the landing of Israeli troops, the publication's sources told the outlet.

Israel has developed a plan to independently attack Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility if US President Donald Trump does not agree to a strike on it by American forces, Axios reports , citing US officials.

The newspaper's interlocutors said that the Israeli side told the Trump administration that while they cannot reach deep enough into the mountain where Fordow is located with bombs, they can do so "with the help of people."

Israeli special forces conducted such an operation last September, albeit on a smaller scale, when they destroyed an underground missile factory in Syria by planting and detonating explosives.

Now that Israel has full control of Iran's airspace and has dealt a heavy blow to the Iranian military, Israel's plan to attack on its own looks more realistic.

However, according to Axios' interlocutors, Israeli officials believe that Trump would approve a US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Trump previously said that he had not yet made a decision on the participation of the United States.

"I have ideas. But I like to make decisions at the last second," the US president said.

According to the publication's interlocutors, Trump believes that maintaining ambiguity about his decisions puts more pressure on Iran.