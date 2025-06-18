"Nobody knows what I want to do." Trump made a statement about a possible strike on Iran

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said he has not yet made a final decision on a possible military intervention by the United States in Iran, he said during a conversation with reporters, CNN reports .

"You don't even know I'm going to do it. You don't know. I might do it, I might not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump said.

Trump noted that the Iranian side had already initiated negotiations, but, according to him, "it's too late to talk."

"I said, 'Why didn't you start negotiations with me before all this death and destruction?'" he said, adding that "the difference between what is now and what was a week ago is huge."

Trump also addressed Iran's supreme leader when asked about Ali Khamenei's recent statements that his country would "never give up" in the conflict with Israel.

"I tell you, good luck," Trump said.

When asked when his patience with Iran would end, Trump said "it's already over." However, the president noted that "it's not too late" for a diplomatic solution.