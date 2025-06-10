Israel warns of airstrikes on Yemeni ports, urges civilians to evacuate

Ports are being used by Houthis for terrorist activities, IDF spokesman stressed

IDF (Photo: EPA)

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Colonel Avihai Adrai warned of possible airstrikes on the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif, located on the western coast of Yemen. He wrote about this on the social network X.

The colonel noted that these ports are being used by the Houthis for terrorist activities, and therefore called on everyone who is in these areas to immediately leave them and stay away until further instructions.

"We urge all those in these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for their own safety until further notice," he wrote.

According to The Times of Israel, the IDF has previously issued similar warnings, and a few days later carried out strikes on the terrorists.

"Since the latest Israeli airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen, the Iranian-backed group has fired seven ballistic missiles and at least one drone at Israel," the publication notes.