Netanyahu announces the elimination of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Hamas has not yet confirmed the death of its leader

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Ronen Zvulun/EPA)

Israel has probably killed Hamas leader in Gaza Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the group's leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed last year. This was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, quoted by Reuters.

He said Sinwar was killed in an air strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip in early May.

"We have eliminated Mohammed Deif, (Ismail) Ghaniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar," Netanyahu said during a speech in the Israeli parliament.

"In the last two days, we have made a sharp turn toward the complete defeat of Hamas," he said, adding that Israel is also "taking control of food distribution," referring to a new system of aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has yet to confirm Sinwar Sr.'s death.

Journalists noted that he was promoted to the top ranks of the group last year after Israel killed his brother Yahya.

In October 2024, the Israeli Defense Forces killed three terrorists in the Gaza Strip, one of them was Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

On May 5, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza until the entire enclave was captured and its territories held.

on May 19, a few hours later, after the military announced the launch of a new ground operation, Netanyahu's office said that Israel had authorized the entry of "basic food" into Gaza, to prevent a "hunger crisis".