Israeli Prime Minister names conditions under which he is ready to end the war in the Gaza Strip

One of the conditions is the release of hostages held by the Hamas group

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Ronen Zvulun/EPA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is ready to end the war in the Gaza Strip, but under certain conditions. His statement was quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Netanyahu says he is "ready" to end the war in Gaza on terms that "ensure Israel's security," return hostages and expel Hamas leadership from the enclave.

He added that Gaza should be "completely disarmed" and Israel should make the most of US President Donald Trump's plan.

Netanyahu calls US President's plan "right" and "revolutionary", according to which Gazans who want to leave will be able to do so.

Netanyahu emphasized that those who call for Israel to stop fighting before its goal is achieved "are essentially calling for Hamas to maintain control over Gaza".

On May 5, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the point of capturing the entire enclave and holding its territories.

On May 19, hours after the military announced the launch of a new ground operation, Netanyahu's office said that Israel has allowed "basic food" to enter Gaza, to avert a "hunger crisis".

On May 20, Canada, the United Kingdom and France condemned Israel's expansion of military operations in Gaza and called for humanitarian aid to be allowed.