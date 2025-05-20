Israel's new offensive in Gaza. Britain, France and Canada threaten Netanyahu with sanctions

Gaza Strip (Photo: EPA)

Canada, the United Kingdom and France have condemned Israel's expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip and called for the delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement by the leaders of the three countries on the British government's website.

The countries' representatives said the level of human suffering in Gaza was "unbearable." They said Israel's promise to allow basic food supplies was "totally inadequate."

"This should include engagement with the UN to ensure a return to aid delivery in accordance with humanitarian principles. We call on Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages they have been so cruelly holding since October 7, 2023," the statement said.

Britain, France and Canada recalled that Israel suffered a "horrific" attack on October 7, 2023, and that they have always supported its right to defend Israelis from terrorism, but called the new IDF offensive an "absolutely disproportionate escalation."

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] continues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease its renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete measures in response," the statement said.

The countries also opposed any attempts to expand settlements in the West Bank, calling them illegal and undermining the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.

"We will not hesitate to take further measures, including targeted sanctions," the statement said.

The leaders also stated their intention to work with the Palestinian Authority, Israel, the United States, and regional partners to form agreements on the future of Gaza.

"We reaffirm the important role of the High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution at the UN in June... We seek to recognize the Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and stand ready to work with others to this end," the country representatives concluded.

In response, Netanyahu said that the UK, France and Canada were "rewarding terrorism" amid threats regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.

"Israel accepts the vision of US President Donald Trump and calls on all European leaders to do the same," the prime minister added, referring to support for the US president's plan to seize Gaza and liberate it from the Palestinians.

On May 19, the Israeli army announced the start of a large-scale offensive in Gaza, with the aim of seizing operational control over areas of devastated Palestinian territory.

The IDF is conducting Operation Gideon's Chariot and operating throughout the Gaza Strip. This comes amid the failure of indirect ceasefire talks in Qatar.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on April 2 that Israel was expanding operations in the Gaza Strip to increase the buffer zone.

On May 5, Prime Minister Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the point of capturing the entire enclave and holding its territories.

On May 19, hours after the military announced the start of a new ground operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel had allowed "basic food supplies" to enter Gaza to prevent a "hunger crisis."