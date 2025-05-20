Britain suspends trade talks with Israel and summons ambassador amid Gaza operation

Gaza Strip (Photo: Mohammed Saber/EPA)

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions, suspended trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the country's ambassador over the military operation in the Gaza Strip and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to the British Foreign Office.

Negotiations on a free trade agreement between the UK and Israel "have been officially suspended, with immediate effect," the British Foreign Office says in a statement.

The ministry added that it is impossible to advance discussions on the deal with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , which is pursuing "egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.".

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely summoned to the British Foreign Office over Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

"Today, I will set out to Ambassador Hotovely the government's position against the totally disproportionate escalation of military activity in Gaza and emphasize that the 11-week blockade of aid to Gaza was cruel and unjustified," said British Secretary of State for the Middle East Hamish Falconer.

He added that Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the full, rapid, safe and unimpeded provision of humanitarian assistance to the population.

At the same time, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced sanctions against three individuals and four organizations involved in the resettlement of Palestinians in the West Bank.

"We will continue to act against those who commit horrific human rights violations," he emphasized.

As reported by Bloomberg, Israel's Foreign Ministry claims that trade talks with Britain are no longer moving forward and called the sanctions "mysterious" and "unjustified".

"External pressure will not force Israel to deviate from the path of struggle for its existence and security against enemies who seek to destroy it," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

on May 5, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the point of capturing the entire enclave and holding its territories.

On May 19, hours after the military announced the launch of a new ground operation, Netanyahu's office said that Israel has allowed "basic food" to enter Gaza, to avert a "hunger crisis".

On May 20, Canada, the United Kingdom and France condemned Israel's expansion of military operations in Gaza and called for humanitarian aid to be allowed.