The Times of Israel: Israel plans to capture 75% of Gaza Strip in two months

Currently, the military holds about 40% of the territory, the media reports

Israeli military (Photo: Atef Safadi/EPA)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) aims to capture 75% of the Gaza Strip in two months as part of a new offensive against the Palestinian group Hamas. This was reported by the media The Times of Israel with reference to the IDF plans.

on March 18, Israel resumed attacks against Hamas with a wave of air strikes, ending a two-month ceasefire. Since then, the Israeli Defense Forces have deployed five divisions in the Strip and are ready to launch a large-scale ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas's military wing and its civilian government in Gaza, unless the terrorist group agrees to release hostages.

According to the plan, as part of the ground offensive, the Palestinian population will be pushed into three small zones in Gaza: a new "safer zone" in the Mawassi area on the southern coast, where Israel had previously declared a "humanitarian zone"; a strip of land in the central Gaza districts of Deir al-Balah and Nusairat; and Gaza City center, where many Palestinians returned during the ceasefire earlier this year.

According to current estimates, about 700,000 Palestinians live in the Mawassi area, 300,000-350,000 in central Gaza, and about one million in Gaza City.

This means that the population of Gaza will be pushed into an area that is only 25% of the enclave's area when the IDF launches its expanded ground operation.

The military takes two months to capture 75% of Gaza. Israel currently holds about 40% of the territory.

Unnamed military officials say the IDF is shifting its focus from trying to eliminate as many terrorist operatives as possible, which has been the goal since the war began, to seizing territory and destroying Hamas infrastructure.

On May 5, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza until the entire enclave is captured and its territories held.

Canada on May 20, Canada, the United Kingdom and France condemned the expansion of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip and called for allowing humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

On May 21, Israeli Prime Minister named the conditions, under which he is ready to end the war in the Gaza Strip.