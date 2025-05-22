Netanyahu on calls by three EU leaders to stop the war against Gaza: You are on the wrong side

According to the Israeli prime minister, the Palestinians allegedly want not just their own state, but to destroy the Jewish people

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: ERO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a number of European leaders are "on the wrong side" after they criticized the country's approach to resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. He said this in a video posted on the social network.

The Israeli prime minister criticized the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada in the wake of the May 21 murder of Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C. According to him, Yaron Lishchinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were not accidental victims, the shooter "wanted to kill Jews" and chanted "freedom for Palestine" when he was arrested .

"This is the same slogan we heard on October 7. On that day, thousands of terrorists stormed into Israel from Gaza. They beheaded men. They raped women. They burned babies alive. They killed 1,200 innocent people and took 251 innocent people hostage in Gaza's prisons," Netanyahu said .

According to him, during his visit, then-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz compared Hamas militants to the Nazis. Netanyahu believes that the slogan "free Palestine" is a modern version of "Heil Hitler".

"They do not want a Palestinian state. They want to destroy the Jewish state and the Jewish people who have lived on the land of Israel for 3,500 years. I have never been able to understand how this simple truth escapes the attention of the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others. Now they are proposing to create a Palestinian state and award these murderers with the highest honor," the Prime Minister said .

According to Netanyahu, Hamas thanked President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Keir Starmer for demanding that Israel immediately end the war in the Gaza Strip. With demands "full of threats of sanctions," these leaders allegedly showed that they want "Hamas to remain in power.".

"I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer: when mass murderers, rapists, child molesters and kidnappers say thank you, you are on the wrong side of justice, humanity and history," Netanyahu said.

At the same time, he noted that Israel has friends, especially the United States. He thanked President Donald Trump for his "strong stance on Israel and the Jewish people.".