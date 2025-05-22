Two Israeli embassy employees shot dead in Washington

Detectives have not yet determined a possible motive for the attack.

Two Israeli embassy employees were shot dead in Washington on the evening of May 21. One suspect is currently in custody, US Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noem said.

According to her, the shooting occurred near the Jewish Museum.

Washington, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith confirmed at a press conference that the suspect shouted "free, free Palestine" during his arrest.

Before the attack, he was seen pacing back and forth near the museum, then he approached a group of four people, pulled out a gun and fired it, NBC News reported.

Washington, DC – developing story, active shooter involvement outside The Capital Jewish Museum. 10:36 PM --- details to come. @alanhenney pic.twitter.com/wdAPzQLRPQ — Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) May 22, 2025

The two victims were a young couple about to get married. The man had purchased an engagement ring with the intention of proposing the following week.

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack.

"These horrific killings in Washington, D.C., clearly motivated by anti-Semitism, must stop now! Hate and radicalism have no place in the United States. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that these things can happen! May God bless you all!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is working with the Washington Police Department to learn more about the attack.

The suspect is identified as Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Chicago resident who was not previously known to police. He was arrested by museum security.

