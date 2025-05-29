Israel accepts Witkoff's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel has approved the plan of the US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Whitkoff to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country Benjamin Netanyahu, , according to Anadolu Ajansı, citing a statement by his office.
"Israel accepts new Witkoff plan," Netanyahu says during meeting with families of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
It is noted that on May 29, Hamas militants confirmed that they had also received a new proposal from mediators for a ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners. It is now being considered.
At the same time, Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing his own informants, reported, that Hamas is "not satisfied with the new offer" from the United States and believes that it has changed in favor of Israel.
According to the source, the proposal does not contain clear US guarantees that the temporary ceasefire will lead to a permanent one. There are also no guarantees that if the ceasefire talks continue for more than 60 days, the ceasefire will also be extended.
"A senior Israeli official told me that according to Israeli intelligence, Hamas intends to reject the offer," Ravid said .
- on May 5, 2025, Netanyahu's cabinet voted to intensify the offensive against Hamas in Gaza until the entire enclave is captured and its territories held.
- Canada on May 20, Britain and France condemned the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza and called for allowing humanitarian aid to be delivered.
- On May 21, Israeli Prime Minister named the conditions, under which he is ready to end the war in Gaza.
- On May 28, Netanyahu announced the elimination of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza.