Minister of foreign affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski called the explosions of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines self-defense, reacting to the statement of his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. A Polish official published a corresponding message in the social network X.

Szijjártó initially responded to a post by the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk that the court in Warsaw refused extradition to Germany and released the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravlev, who is suspected of undermining the "streams". The Polish politician noted that the court did the right thing.

"Scandalous: according to Poland, if you don’t like an infrastructure in Europe, you can blow it up. With this, they gave advance permission for terrorist attacks in Europe," the head of Hungarian diplomacy said in response.

An official from the pro-Russian government said that the Ukrainian was allegedly a "terrorist" and that the fact that Poland "not only released but is celebrating" supposedly shows what "European rule of law has come to."

But the Polish foreign minister responded with a rebuttal to Szijjártó: "No, Peter. When a foreign aggressor is bombing your country you may legitimately strike back by sabotaging the aggressor’s ability to finance the war."

Sikorsky emphasized that "it is called self-defence."