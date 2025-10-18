Nord Stream. German foreign minister says he respects Poland's decision not to extradite Ukrainian
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johann Wadephul said that he respects the decision of the court in Poland to refuse extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline, reports Polish media outlet RMF24.
"A court decision was made in Poland, which I respect because we recognize the principle of separation of powers (between the legislative, executive and judicial branches – Ed.)," Wadephul said.
The official added that the role of the executive branch "is not to interfere" with court decisions, "especially in other countries."
The day before, on October 17, a court in Warsaw refused to extradite Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravlev, suspected of involvement in the explosions at the first and second Nord Stream pipelines, to Germany. Also, the man released from custody.
Prime minister of Poland Donald Tusk noted that the real problem with the Russian Streamlines was their construction, not their destruction. The politician also pointed out that his country "is not too interested in prosecuting those who harm Russia".
Earlier, on October 15, the Italian Supreme Court overturned the decision to extradition of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, another suspect in the Potok bombings.
- The destruction of three of the four lines of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, designed to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, occurred on September 26, 2022. At that time, they were not working due to full-scale Russian aggression, but were filled with gas.
- The EU immediately suspected of deliberate sabotage and launched an investigation. Sweden, Denmark and Germany launched separate investigations of events.
- In August 2024, the WSJ published a large article in which it accused Ukraine of undermining the on the Nord Stream. In the Office of the President denied Ukraine's involvement to sabotage.
- In July 2025, the EU imposed sanctions, banning the operation of these pipelines.
