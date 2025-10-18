Wadephul comments on Warsaw's refusal to extradite a Ukrainian citizen in the case of sabotage on gas pipelines of the Russian aggressor country

Johann Wadephul (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON / EPA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johann Wadephul said that he respects the decision of the court in Poland to refuse extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline, reports Polish media outlet RMF24.

"A court decision was made in Poland, which I respect because we recognize the principle of separation of powers (between the legislative, executive and judicial branches – Ed.)," Wadephul said.

The official added that the role of the executive branch "is not to interfere" with court decisions, "especially in other countries."

The day before, on October 17, a court in Warsaw refused to extradite Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravlev, suspected of involvement in the explosions at the first and second Nord Stream pipelines, to Germany. Also, the man released from custody.

Prime minister of Poland Donald Tusk noted that the real problem with the Russian Streamlines was their construction, not their destruction. The politician also pointed out that his country "is not too interested in prosecuting those who harm Russia".

Earlier, on October 15, the Italian Supreme Court overturned the decision to extradition of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, another suspect in the Potok bombings.