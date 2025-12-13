It would be realistic for Ukraine to maintain 500,000 troops after the war with the support of partners – analyst Badrak

The expert explained what units the Ukrainian army could consist of after the war

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

With the help of partners, Ukraine will be able to maintain a half-million-strong army after the end of the Russian war, in an article for LIGA.net said Valentin Badrak, analyst, director of the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies.

He believes that under such conditions, Ukraine will be able to maintain a 500,000-strong, highly motivated army from the Armed Forces, units of other military formations, special forces of the intelligence services, private military companies, and paramilitary structures.

According to Badrak, in such an army, 300,000 to 350,000 people could be professional soldiers (serving on contracts from three to 25 years), and the rest could be conscripts or contractors with up to three years of service.

Also, the analyst added, thanks to the development of the Territorial Defense Forces (TRO), it would be possible to maintain a mobilization reserve of up to 1.5 million people.

"Given the limited size of the army, the Territorial Defense Forces will only have commissioned officers and sergeants, and the training will provide basic training and coordination at the unit level, taking into account weapon proficiency," he explained.