Zelenskyy: In peaceful terms, the number of the Armed Forces is 800,000, the same as now

The head of state said that the number of the army in the peace document was agreed with the military

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the current version of the peace plan, the number of the Armed Forces is 800,000, the same as the actual number of soldiers at the moment. According to the correspondent of LIGA.net, the head of state said this during a conversation with the media.

"There were different numbers in the documents. By the way, do you remember that in 2022 they wanted a limit of 40 or 50,000? Today, the document contains the real number of today's army, agreed with the military – 800,000 soldiers," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, "we have finalized this point sufficiently."

In January 2025, the head of state claimed tht the Ukrainian Armed Forces were 880,000 personnel, while the Russian contingent in Ukraine at the time amounted to about 600,000.

It should be noted that this refers to the army, not the Defense Forces as a whole. The latter also includes the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and other components.