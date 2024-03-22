Russian strike on Dnipro HPP causes oil spill – photos

Experts have collected samples for analysis and will hand over materials to the Operational Headquarters at the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine and law enforcement

Photo: State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District

As a result of the Russian invaders' missile strike on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, contamination of soils and an oil spill into the Dnipro River have been recorded, the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District reported.

Specialists from the department inspected the affected areas to determine the damage caused to the environment.



Inspectors collected soil samples for laboratory testing and corresponding calculations.



Experts also identified areas contaminated with construction waste: on Slavutycha Street it amounted to over 7,200 square meters, on Sahaidachnoho Street – over 300 square meters.



At the first address, the occupiers hit the private sector, at the second – next to a high-rise building. As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and 15 were injured, the head of the regional administration reported.



Due to the occupiers' hit on the Dnipro HPP, soil contamination and an oil spill into the Dnipro River have been recorded – specialists have collected water samples for laboratory analysis.



The obtained materials will be handed over to the Operational Headquarters at the State Environmental Inspectorate and law enforcement, the report reads.

