'Just scumbags': Zelenskyy responds to Putin's threat to strike Kyiv with Oreshnik
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his associates "just scumbags" during a press conference, responding to Putin's suggestion of a "high-tech duel."
"Do you think this is an adequate person? Just scumbags," Zelenskyy said.
On December 19, during a televised Q&A, Putin claimed that existing air defense systems could not intercept Russia's new intercontinental ballistic missile, Oreshnik. He suggested testing it in a live scenario.
"Let them choose a target — say, in Kyiv. Focus all their air and missile defenses there, and we'll strike it with Oreshnik. Let's see what happens. We're ready for such an experiment; is the other side?" Putin said.
According to the Russian dictator, the experiment would be "interesting and useful" for both Russia and the United States.