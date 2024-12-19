'Just scumbags': Zelenskyy responds to Putin's threat to strike Kyiv with Oreshnik

Russia claims the experiment would be "interesting and useful"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his associates "just scumbags" during a press conference, responding to Putin's suggestion of a "high-tech duel."

"Do you think this is an adequate person? Just scumbags," Zelenskyy said.

On December 19, during a televised Q&A, Putin claimed that existing air defense systems could not intercept Russia's new intercontinental ballistic missile, Oreshnik. He suggested testing it in a live scenario.

"Let them choose a target — say, in Kyiv. Focus all their air and missile defenses there, and we'll strike it with Oreshnik. Let's see what happens. We're ready for such an experiment; is the other side?" Putin said.

According to the Russian dictator, the experiment would be "interesting and useful" for both Russia and the United States.