Baltic states join G7 declaration on Ukraine security commitments

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Thursday announced that they were joining the Group of Seven declaration of long-term security commitments to Ukraine, struck during the recent NATO summit in Vilnius.

The prime minister of the three Baltic states together issued a statement on joining the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine.

"We will keep supporting Ukraine until victory and continue contributing to international efforts to safeguard its independence, sovereignty, security, democracy, and prosperity," the statement reads.

"Only NATO membership will provide security guarantees for Ukraine and we're looking forward to welcoming Ukraine in the Alliance as soon as possible," Lithuanian prime minister Ingrida Šimonite posted on Twitter.

Following the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries adopted a declaration on security guarantees that should be in place before Ukraine joins NATO.

The Zelenskyy administration assures that the security guarantees received by Ukraine will not be a repeat of the 1994 Budapest memorandum, which offered Kyiv 'security assurances' in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons.

