Canada allocates over $44 million to Ukraine for F-16 equipment program

During the 19th Ramstein meeting, the Canadian Minister of Defense announced new military aid for the Ukrainian Air Force

Canada will contribute 60 million Canadian dollars (about $44 million) to support the program for equipping Ukrainian forces with Western F-16 fighters, as announced by Canadian Minister of Defense Bill Blair at the 19th meeting of the Ramstein format, according to the press service of the Canadian Ministry of Defense.

Blair said this donation will support the establishment of sustainable F-16 fighter capabilities in Ukraine, with funds helping to acquire vital materials and equipment for the aircraft (spare parts, armaments, avionics, and ammunition).

Last month, Blair announced that Canada would facilitate the training of Ukrainian pilots by providing civilian instructors, aircraft, and support staff. This support is valued at approximately 15 million Canadian dollars (about $11 million) and will last from February 2024 to 2025.

Canada is also conducting English language training for the Ukrainian Air Force personnel.

The contribution announced during the 19th Ramstein meeting is part of new military aid financing for Ukraine worth $500 million, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in Kyiv in June 2023.

