Tucker Carlson admits Putin interview exposed Russian leader's inconsistencies

Carlson said he "needed a year to decide" what he thought about the interview with Putin

Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

American propagandist Tucker Carlson published a two-hour interview with Vladimir Putin, which he filmed earlier in Moscow. After the publication, he admitted that the dictator is "not good at explaining himself," he said in a video published on his website.

According to him, Putin is "not someone who does a lot of interviews."

"He is not good at explaining himself. … But he’s clearly spending a lot of time in a world where he doesn’t have to explain himself," Carlson said.

He also believes that Putin did not present his position consistently.

"I’m not exactly sure what I thought of the interview. … It’s going to take me a year to decide what that was," said the American propagandist.

In the interview itself, Putin parroted the tired narratives of Russian propaganda, which have been spread in the two years of the full-scale war.

In June 2023, Carlson accused Ukraine of bombing the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and insulted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called him "a scoundrel and a Ukrainophobe".

Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle from Pennsylvania said that former US President Donald Trump and certain right-wing media journalists, such as Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News, are pressuring Republicans to vote against aid to Ukraine.

Trump said he would consider Carlson for the vice-presidential position.