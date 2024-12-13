Kellogg believes Trump can end Russia-Ukraine war in months

"The only person who can do it is President Donald Trump, and he will do it," said U.S. special envoy nominee Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg (Photo by ERA / SHAWN THEW)

Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, nominated by Donald Trump as a special envoy to Ukraine, expressed on Fox News his confidence that a newly elected U.S. president could resolve the Russia-Ukraine war within a few months.

"When it comes to Ukraine and Russia, I really do believe this is gonna get solved within the next few months. Because the only person who can do it is President Donald Trump, and he will do it. They [Russians and Ukrainians] are tired of killing each other over there," Kellogg said.

When asked if Trump might invite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington for negotiations, Kellogg replied, "It wouldn't surprise me if he did something like that."

He added that the American leader "could take such a bold move."

Thanks @larry_kudlow @FoxBusiness for having me on with you. We have a President (elect) who strides the world with confidence and resolve and allies and adversaries know it. pic.twitter.com/RH8iqIGHTO — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) December 13, 2024