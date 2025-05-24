Kellogg calls Istanbul talks the most positive outcome

Special Representative of the US President once again emphasizes the need for a ceasefire

Keith Kellogg (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

The agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia is the most positive outcome of the talks in Istanbul a week ago. This opinion was expressed on the social network X (formerly Twitter) by Special Representative of the President of the United States Keith Kellogg.

"The most positive result of the technical talks between Ukraine and Russia last week in Istanbul: 1000 soldiers from each side are ready for repatriation, more than 400 have already returned," Kellogg wrote.

He thanked Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for his assistance in this process.

"We need a ceasefire, and the killing must stop," summarized the US President's representative.