Kellogg calls Istanbul talks the most positive outcome
The agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia is the most positive outcome of the talks in Istanbul a week ago. This opinion was expressed on the social network X (formerly Twitter) by Special Representative of the President of the United States Keith Kellogg.
"The most positive result of the technical talks between Ukraine and Russia last week in Istanbul: 1000 soldiers from each side are ready for repatriation, more than 400 have already returned," Kellogg wrote.
He thanked Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for his assistance in this process.
"We need a ceasefire, and the killing must stop," summarized the US President's representative.
- Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a 1000-for-1000 exchange during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.
- On May 23, Ukraine managed to return 270 military and 120 civilians from Russian captivity. The exchange will continue this weekend – on Saturday and Sunday. Among those released are three women and 387 men.
- Ukraine handed over 70 collaborators to Russia as part of the exchange.