Kellogg was not invited to Alaska because of his pro-Ukrainian stance – CNN

The general is expected to participate in a trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/ERA)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States Kit Kellogg was not included in the American delegation meeting with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin in Alaska because of their support for Ukraine. About this... reports CNN, citing a senior official in the US administration.

The source told the TV channel that the Russian side perceives Kellogg as someone who sympathizes with Ukraine.

"It could make his presence at the meeting counterproductive," a CNN source said.

Two senior Trump administration officials told reporters that Kellogg had passed all the information he had gathered to the US Secretary of State. Marco RubioThey assured that the absence of the general "is not a serious problem".

However, Europeans are concerned that Kellogg was not included in the delegation.

"He hoped to be there, and he should have been there. Kellogg understands best what Ukraine can consider in terms of an agreement," an unnamed European official told the TV channel.

The general is expected to be included in the delegation at the upcoming meeting between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, sources said.

One official added that Rubio is also not seen as lenient towards Russia, given his previous statements while serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. At that time, he called Putin a war criminal.