Trump and Putin will not meet face-to-face. Rubio and Whitcoff will join them

Two members of the Russian delegation will also join from the side of the Russian dictator

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Screenshot from Sky News broadcast)

The format of the meeting of the US President Donald Trump The format of the meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator has changed. Instead of a one-on-one meeting, the American and Russian delegations will now meet in a "three-on-three" format. This was announced to reporters by White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt. transmits BBC.

According to Levitt, the U.S. Secretary of State will be present in the negotiating room with Trump. Marco Rubio and the US President's special envoy Steve Witcofsky.

Putin will be accompanied at the meeting with Trump, Rubio, and Whitcoff by advisor Dmitry Ushakov and the head of Kremlin diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov.transmits BBC, citing the dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Rubio, Witkowski, and American finance ministers will attend the bilateral lunch scheduled after the talks. Scott Bessent, trade, Howard Lutnick, and defense Pete Hegseth, as well as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, informed Levitt.