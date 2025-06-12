Kellogg: We want to bring the Russians back into the "League of Real Nations"

Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER /EPA)

The United States, as a mediator in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, aims to achieve a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine. The United States then hopes to bring Russia back to cooperation with the world. This was stated by Keith Kellogg, the US President's special representative for Ukraine, during a speech at the German Marshall Fund forum in Brussels.

According to Kellogg, the US first plans to achieve a "comprehensive ceasefire on the ground."

"Comprehensive means air, land, sea, infrastructure. A ceasefire in place means the land you are physically on, that is the land that is yours now," he said.

The ceasefire, according to the US President's special representative, must be long-term and sustainable.

"We don't want war to break out again in three, four or five years," he said.

According to Kellogg, this permanent ceasefire will secure not only Ukraine, but also Europe. The US also plans to resolve the issue of deported Ukrainian children and prisoners.

"And then we want to try to bring the Russians back to what I would call a 'League of Real Nations' where everyone works together," Kellogg concluded.