Kellogg: Ukraine in war could raise risk to "unacceptable level"

Keith Kellogg (Photo: White House)

Ukraine, by striking strategic airfields and a possible attack on the headquarters of the Russian Northern Fleet in Severomorsk, is "raising the risk level to an unacceptable level," as Russia's reaction is unpredictable. This opinion was expressed by US President's special representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in an interview with Fox News.

"People in the national security field need to understand that when you attack part of an opponent's national survival system, their nuclear triad, that means your risk level increases because you don't know what the other side will do," he said.

Kellogg noted that he was particularly concerned by recent reports of possible Ukrainian strikes on the Northern Fleet headquarters in Severomorsk, as this means that two parts of the triad have been attacked at once and the risk of escalation is significantly increased.

"That's exactly what we're trying to avoid," Kellogg stressed.

According to him, the significance of Ukrainian attacks lies not so much in damaging the components of the triad, but in the psychological impact.

"I think the attacks showed that Ukraine is not going to give up. It's essentially saying that we can play this game too. And in doing so, it can raise the level of risk to levels that I think are unacceptable," Kellogg said.