Kyiv authorities support renaming major thoroughfare to commemorate courage of Air Force

The Kyiv City Military Administration supported the renaming of Povitroflotskyi Avenue in central Kyiv in honor of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko.

On October 5, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk appealed to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko to rename the avenue to Air Force Avenue.

Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, commander of Air Command Center, also spoke at the meeting of the Kyiv City Council, where he called on the officials to support the initiative.

The administraiton stated that they support renaming the avenue to Air Force.

"The Kyiv City Military Administration and I personally support the appeal of the Air Force and we hope that the people of Kyiv will respond favorably to this initiative, we count on support and comprehensive assistance to the aces of the sky – those who drove away the enemy's onslaught, who hold the sky, the shore and still protect the peace of our hearts of the state – the city of Kyiv and our native Ukraine," Popko commented.

Earlier, Klitschko registered a draft decision proposing to rename Poviroflotskyi Avenue to European Union Avenue. In April 2023, during a survey in "Kyiv Digital" mobile app the majority of Kyiv residents voted for the renaming option, but the Kyiv City Council did not back this decision.

On April 22, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that prohibits giving geographic objects names associated with Russia and its figures.

At two Kyiv metro stations, maps and diagrams are changed and announcements are re-voiced.

In Kyiv, 11 educational institutions whose names are related to Russia will be renamed.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.